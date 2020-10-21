Rapper Kwaw Kese says he is surprised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has remained silent as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the ‘bloody’ protest in Nigeria.

According to him, no African leader has been confident enough to lambast Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari because they would do same if they were in his shoes.

Taking to Instagram to make his point, the ‘Abodam’ rapper, consoled Nigerians and urged them to fight for their rights.

He added that, Ghanaians will continue to stand with them until their rights are respected and taken into consideration by the government.

It is sad. You guys are watching when Nigerians are being killed by Nigerians and President Buhari is sitting and watching and no African leader is condemning it because they will do same.

I stand with Nigerians but I want the Government of Ghana to know we are watching them, the same way they did George Floyd’s funeral and shouted Black Lives Matter, Nigerian’s lives matter too and I am yet to see that, he said.

Watch the video below: