Bashir Mamman IFO, the immediate past President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), passed on in Lomé on October 20, 2020, following a brief illness.

The 61-year-old joined the Bank as Head of Financial Operations Division of the erstwhile

ECOWAS Fund.

In the course of his career at the Bank, Mr IFO served in various positions, namely, Director of Treasury (ECOWAS Fund); Director of Finance ECOWAS Regional Investment Bank (ERIB); Acting MD of ERIB; and Vice-President of Finance and Corporate Services (EBID).

He was appointed President of EBID on October 11, 2011 and served until his retirement in January 2020.

Bashir Mamman IFO

Mr IFO served on various international and local Boards and received numerous awards for his contributions in the areas of education, investment, finance and development sectors.

A book of condolence has been opened in his honour at the headquarters of EBID in

Lomé.

ABOUT EBID

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) is the financial arm of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) comprising 15 Member States namely, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

The headquarters of EBID is in Lome, Republic of Togo.