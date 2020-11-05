Personnel of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) deserve permanent jobs, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has said.

He said it was not enough to create an “artificial employment” for graduates and that they needed permanent jobs with decent salaries.

He added that the next NDC government would create 250,000 jobs each year, with a focus on graduates.

The former President said this at a Leadership Dialogue series organised by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), a Think-Tank.

He said under the ‘Adwuma Pa’ project, the NDC when voted into power, would create one million jobs, where workers would work 24 hours with a three-shift system by eight hours on each shift.

Mr Mahama said that would promote greater economic growth and enable the country’s economy to matchup with developed economies across the globe.

He said the NDC would deploy 5G Technology Network when voted into power to provide faster online engagement and would engage more Information Technology professionals to build a robust online infrastructure for rapid digital growth.

Mr Mahama, speaking on Free Senior High School, said he would make the system better by completing community-based e-block day Senior High School campuses to absorb students and abolish the double-truck system introduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He said the next NDC government would absorb 50 per cent of tertiary students fees starting from the 2020/2021 academic year and would grant full scholarship to needy but brilliant students and all disabled student at the tertiary level.

Mr Mahama said at least 30 per-cent of his government would be made up of women and for the first time in Ghana, women would have a representative in cabinet -Professor Jane Naana Opoku- Agyeman, his Vice Presidential Candidate.

He said he stood for peace in the December polls and called on the electorate to bring the NDC back to power.

Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, Lead Founder, CSJ said the dialogue was the third in the series and was the first physical engagement because all the others were held virtually.

He said as Think Tank, the Centre provided the needed platform for academics, activists and Ghanaian patriots to engage stakeholders and share views on responsible leadership.