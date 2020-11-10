Ghana Afrobeats and hiplife singer, Fameye, has stunned Ghanaians as he takes over social media with new photos of his son.

The singer, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, shared the adorable photos to mark the first birthday of his son, Arvid Famiyeh Jnr Asuah Nyame.

One of the photos captured Famiyeh Jnr rock a suit while another saw father and son have fan moments as they beam with smiles.

Posting the photos, he penned a heartfelt message and recounted his birth a year ago and also prayed for God’s blessings upon him in the years ahead.

Last year by this time I was at the theatre with mummy @ohemaaa_ praying you come safely @the_arvid 😪how time flies

You are 1 already 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉God bless you my don !! Long-life prosperity success hurraaaay🔥🩸🩸🩸 #Mogya

Many social media users, upon sighting the photos, trooped to the comment section to show Arvid with love amid prayers upon him.

Watch the photos below: