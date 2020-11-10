The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will build an official police station in every community with up to 500 residents should it return to power in 2021.

The party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, made this revelation when he paid a working visit to Akontombra, Suaman, Bodi and Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai constituencies in the Western North Region.

According to Mr Nketia, as part of the NDC’s aim to clamp down on robbery cases and restore security in the country, a total of 35, 000 police personnel will be recruited when the initiative is implemented.

He also noted that rural areas will be equally considered when the initiative is being rolled out.

Mr Nketia added that residents of such areas are mostly marginalised in major developmental projects.

Taking a jibe at the governing New Patriotic Party, Mr Nketia said the Akufo-Addo government has done very little to bring safety in the country.

He added that the NPP government feels reluctant to adequately equip police officers with the required logistics to operate.