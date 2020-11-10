Following Joe Biden and running mate, Kamala Harris’ lead in the United States elections, the world has come to a standstill.

Fans of team Joe Biden have congratulated the duo for ‘flooring’ incumbent President, Donald Trump.

As part of events to celebrate, a cloth named ‘Victory Party’ has popped up.

The purple and sea blue coloured textile has photos of Biden and Harris standing against each other in a circular frame.

Ghanaians businessmen and women have not wasted the opportunity for money-making as they have hit their manufacturing firms for more fabrics.

Netizens, with mixed reactions, have welcomed the new product.

See photo below: