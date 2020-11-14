Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, shocked Ghanaians when he extended a rather strange and terse message of condolences to the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The National Democratic Congress Founder passed onto eternal glory at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday after a short illness.

Considering his political clout and role the deceased played in the formative years of the Fourth Republic, it was expected that the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper would render a deserving eulogy in his honour; but shockingly, that was not to be.

Asked on Peace FM about his thoughts on the unfortunate news of the former President’s demise, Mr Pratt only said ”is that what you were referring to? My condolences to the bereaved family. ”

He then declined to make further comments on the matter.