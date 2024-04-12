A Political Marketing Strategist at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Kobby Mensah, has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his delayed stance on the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to Prof. Mensah, Dr. Bawumia’s firm stance on the issue on Thursday came too late, suggesting that he should have expressed his position earlier when the topic was more prominent.

In an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Friday, April 12, Prof. Mensah argued that by the time Dr. Bawumia made his views known, the public discourse had shifted away from the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill, and people had moved on to other issues.

He characterised Dr. Bawumia’s intervention as belated and suggested that it may not have the intended impact due to the timing.

Prof. Mensah said that many Ghanaians are now focused on different matters, no longer considering the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill as a priority, adding that some individuals have even criticised Dr. Bawumia for his silence on the issue, questioning the sincerity of his stance now that the conversation has evolved.

Moreover, Prof. Mensah expressed the view that Dr. Bawumia’s delayed response could potentially undermine his credibility on the matter, as it may be perceived as opportunistic or insincere.

He suggested that timely and proactive engagement with such controversial topics is essential for political leaders to effectively address public concerns and maintain trust among the electorate.

“Bawumia should have spoken about this issue long ago. He should have spoken when everybody’s mind was on this. Currently, his has been buried in the festivities and has been buried in the notion that of course, he has actually spoken about it as the issue is no longer at the front burner of the conversation.”

“People have moved on. So his position has been buried and most people have the idea he hasn’t spoken about it. I wonder how many people will really get to know that he has spoken about it,” he said.

Overall, Prof. Mensah’s remarks underscore the importance of timely and decisive leadership in addressing sensitive societal issues, highlighting the potential consequences of delayed responses in the political arena.

These remarks from Professor Kobby Mensah follow the Thursday April 11, declaration by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, who expressed his opposition to LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana during his address to thousands of Muslims in Kumasi as they observed Eid prayers.

It marked Dr. Bawumia’s first public commentary on the contentious issue, and he minced no words.

Speaking unequivocally, Dr. Bawumia firmly rejected LGBTQ+ practices, aligning his personal and religious beliefs as espoused by Islam, as well as the social and cultural norms prevalent in Ghana.

“I will like to take this opportunity to personally comment on the raging issue of LGBTQ in Ghana. First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey.”

“Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocably forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah.”

