The Adentan Circuit Court on Monday sentenced a 35-year-old carpenter to 15 years imprisonment for robbing a woman of her iPhone 11 valued at GH¢3,500.

Kingsley Mawuli Kplende is said to have robbed Grace Dzre Lawal after threatening her with a pair of scissors.

Charged with robbery, Kplende pleaded guilty when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Kwadam.

Kplende told the court: “My lady, I am guilty, tamper justice with mercy”, but the court convicted Kplende on his plea, and jailed him 15 years in hard labour.

The court further ordered that the retrieved phone be handed over to the complainant.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Anim Darko said the complainant was a student and resident of Lakeside Community 5, and the accused (now convict) was a resident of East Legon Hills, Accra.

The court heard that the complainant, who was also a part-time waitress, closed from work.

Chief Insp Darko said that on her way back home and on reaching Lakeside Community 4, Last Stop, she saw Kplende approaching her from behind.

The prosecution said when the convict got closer to the complainant, he pulled a pair of scissors on her and demanded her phone.

Chief Inspector Darko said in the process, the complainant became nervous, fell and got injured.

The court heard that Kplende snatched iPhone 11 from the victim and took to his heels.

According to the prosecution, the complainant raised the alarm and some Good Samaritans apprehended the convict.

Chief Insp Darko said whiles running away from the scene, Kplende threw the phone into a nearby bush.

The prosecution said convict and in his caution statement, admitted the offence.

