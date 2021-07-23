Epixode opens up on claims he has joined Freemasonry

Reigning VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Epixode, has denied claims that he has joined a secret lodge or brotherhood.

His latest Odeshi music video has got some fans wondering if the dancehall musician has joined the popular brotherhood, Freemasonry but the artiste has rubbished such rumours.

At the end of the Odeshi music video, the musician did a hand gesture where the emblem of the Egyptian Eye of Horus popped up.

Reacting to the rumours, Epixode said in ancient Egypt, the Eye of Horus symbolised protection, health, and restoration, hence critics should tone down bashing him.

The sign in my video wasn’t illuminati. It’s actually from Egyptian history and it’s called the Eye of Horus and I am not selling my soul, he said in an interview on Happy FM.

Reacting to news portals misquoting him, Epixode said “that is why I’m using this platform to clear the air that I’ve never said I want to sell my soul. For what? I come from a Christian background and I am a Christian so I’m not selling my soul for anything.”

Epixode, however, noted that he would join the Freemasons if he had the opportunity because I like that they have a good connection and help each other.

Watch the Odeshi music video below: