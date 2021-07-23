Journalists involved in accident on Obuasi-Anwiankwanta road

One journalist is reported to be in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), while seven others sustained minor injuries in an accident on the Obuasi-Anwiankwanta road.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, July 23, 2021.

The journalists were part of a convoy of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, during the second day of his inspection of projects in the region when a private vehicle rammed into their bus.

On Thursday, the team toured KATH’s Mother and Baby Unit and the Kumasi Airport to assess the progress of work.



The team was in Obuasi on Friday to inspect some road construction works and was returning to Kumasi to assess work on Kumasi roads when the accident occurred.

One of the victims has been identified as Emmanuel Baah, a cameraman with Daily Graphic in the Ashanti Region.

They have since been given medical forms by the police and are currently at KATH for treatment.