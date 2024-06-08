The personal assistant to Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, has characterized her detention as political persecution orchestrated by individuals in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Delali Sewarkpor, stated that neither supporters of Madam Okunor nor sympathizers of the NDC have been provided with a clear explanation for her detention.

During an interview ChannelOne TV, he alleged that Okunor’s arrest was a deliberate move orchestrated by either the Presidency or the Minister for the Interior.

“The only information we are getting is that it is an order from above for her to be arrested and it is only the president or the Interior Minister that can call for her arrest and this is purely political persecution.

“Since her arrest yesterday [Friday, June 7], we are yet to know the reason for her detention except for some speculations. Yesterday, she was invited by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command when they found a gun in her car, they asked for the documents about the gun and she produced all the documents to support that she has the right to possess the gun. The gun was not even found by the police but some NPP thugs.”

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor’s arrest is in connection with her possession of a gun and the stabbing of the son of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Mavis Hawa Koomson on the dawn of Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Delali Sewarkpor, however, denied her involvement in the stabbing, stating that she was nowhere near the scene of the incident.

“She [Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor] was not even at the scene when Hawa Koomson’s son was stabbed, and she only went to the Police station in the company of Mustapha Gbande to help calm down tempers in the constituency. ”

