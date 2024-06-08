The Black Stars will hold a recovery training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, June 7, 2024, as they prepare for their upcoming match against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ghana is set to face CAR in the fourth matchday of the qualifiers on Monday, June 10, in Kumasi, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT.

The team arrived in Kumasi early Friday morning after securing a remarkable 2-1 victory over Mali in the third matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Following an intense match in Bamako, the recovery training is crucial for preventing muscle damage and enhancing performance as the team gears up for the next game against the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars will continue their training today which will be opened to the fans according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

After their crucial win against Mali, Otto Addo and his squad now sits in third place with six points and hopes to continue their fine form.