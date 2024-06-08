TechAffinity, a leader in digital transformation solutions, proudly announced its successful participation in GITEX Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com), held from May 29-31 in Marrakech, Morocco. The event provided an excellent platform for TechAffinity to showcase its latest innovations and connect with industry leaders and potential partners.

At GITEX Africa 2024, TechAffinity presented its cutting-edge solutions, including its Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, as well as its training and internship program, to a global audience. The company’s booth attracted significant attention with interactive demos and insightful presentations.

“Our experience at GITEX Africa 2024 has been incredibly rewarding,” said Jam Nelavai, CEO, TechAffinity. “We are excited about the future and the opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Highlights from GITEX Africa 2024

GITEX Africa 2024 attracted over 1,500 exhibitors from 130 countries and thousands of attendees, including tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups, investors, and academia. The event was opened by the Prime Minister of Morocco, H.E. Aziz Akhannouch, who emphasized the importance of GITEX Africa as a platform to discuss ways to position Africa as both a producer and consumer of digital technology.

Key highlights included a partnership between Morocco and Oracle’s R&D branch valued at over 1 billion Dirhams to boost digital transformation, the launch of Morocco’s Digital Strategy 2030 to digitize public services, and the 2nd Ministerial peer exchange and inaugural Africa Digital Health Leadership Forum hosted by GITEX Africa and Smart Africa. The event showcased Africa’s potential and plans to continue scaling and engaging more countries to foster collaboration and deep tech innovation.

We extend our gratitude to the organizers of GITEX Africa, our partners, and everyone who visited our booth. We look forward to future engagements and driving digital transformation together.

About TechAffinity:

TechAffinity is a global leader in digital transformation solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses to achieve their full potential in the digital era. With over 24 years of expertise in cutting-edge technologies, including AI, web and mobile solutions, and custom enterprise software, we have established a robust presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and with development centers in Rwanda, El Salvador, and India, we serve a diverse clientele ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.