The Deputy Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, George Agbenowoshi, has revealed that the courts often release Chinese nationals arrested for illegal mining, known as galamsey, due to the lack of interpreters.

He said these cases often linger in court and are eventually dismissed because of the language barrier.

Speaking at a mini ceremony organized by Parliament in celebration of the 2024 Green Ghana Day, Mr. Agbenowoshi expressed concern over the multiple challenges faced by district Forestry offices nationwide.

He said issues such as the delayed release of funds and the legal hurdles encountered when prosecuting Chinese nationals for mining offenses.

“We face significant challenges with the timely release of funds for forestry activities, including plantation work in our sector. Many issues sent to court remain unresolved for years. Cases involving Chinese nationals in illegal mining, which require an interpreter, are frequently dismissed due to the absence of one,” he explained.

Mr. Agbenowoshi also lamented the inadequate logistical support, which he said hampers efforts to combat forest offenses, including galamsey, illegal farming, and other illicit activities.

“The lack of logistics, such as pickup trucks and motorbikes for field operations and activities across various district stations, complicates our efforts to combat forest offenses. These include illegal mining, illegal farming, bushfires, illegal lumbering, logging, and chainsaw operations nationwide,” he added.

READ ALSO: