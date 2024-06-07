The Ghana Police Service has dispatched a specialised team to Bole and its surrounding areas in the Savannah Region to assist the Regional Police Command in investigating three reported cases of unnatural deaths over the past six months.

This team includes Crime Scene Management Experts, Forensic Specialists, Intelligence Officers, and Homicide Investigators, who will collaborate with the Regional Command on these cases.

Police visibility and patrols have been significantly increased, with additional operational officers deployed to the town and neighbouring communities to enhance security.

The Service, in a statement revealed that, they are actively working with local traditional and religious leaders, as well as community members, to address this troubling situation.

“We wish to assure the public, especially the affected communities to remain calm since the Police are committed to pursuing the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

