The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Hohoe in the Volta Region, Francis Fiakpui, has announced that the Hohoe Municipal Assembly aims to plant 30,000 trees.

This initiative is part of this year’s government campaign, GREEN GHANA day celebration, themed “GROWING TREES FOR A GREENER TOMORROW.”

Addressing attendees at the Green Ghana Day ceremony hosted at the St. Teresa’s College of Education in Hohoe, Mr. Fiakpui disclosed that the trees to be planted includes 100 cashew and mahogany trees.

He stressed the importance of nurturing, watering, and protecting these trees to ensure their growth and contribution to greening Hohoe and Ghana as a whole.

Furthermore, Mr. Fiakpui highlighted the availability of various seedlings such as mahogany, Aframe, Teak, and Cashew for interested individuals, groups, and institutions.

He urged them to contact the Municipal NADMO office and the Department of Agriculture for the collection and planting of these trees.

Encouraging constituents to take careful note of the spots and trees they plant, Mr. Fiakpui stressed the need for regular follow-up to water and nurture them for optimal growth.

He called on the residents of Hohoe to embrace the challenge of “GROWING TREES FOR A GREENER TOMORROW.”

Togbega Gabusu VII, the Paramount Chief of GBI Traditional Area, underscored the symbolic significance of tree planting in protecting natural resources, promoting eco-friendly practices, preserving cultural heritage, and securing a better future for generations to come.

