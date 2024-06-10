The Member of Parliament for Atiwa East constituency, Abena Osei Asare has urged executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency to focus on winning the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to her, Ghanaians have enough confidence in the party and its flagbeareer, Dr. Bawumia to better turn the economy around than the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She charged them to capitalize on the trust and confidence Ghanaians have in the NPP to win massive votes and be declared winners of the presidential elections.

She said this when she launched the party’s campaign team ahead of this year’s elections.

The team is tasked with the responsibility to coordinate various campaign activities of the party ahead of the December 7 polls.

It is composed of polling station executives, patrons and Council of Elders, constituency executives and other key stakeholders.

During the campaign launch at Anyinam in the Eastern region, the MP who is also the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry reiterated her believe in continuity in development as a key factor in the 2024 elections.

In her address to the gathering, the Minister expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the entire constituency for their unwavering support and guidance.

She also charged the campaign team to bring their absolute best efforts to the table so that together the party can secure victory on December 7th.

“I urged all to move forward and focus our energy on working hard to secure victory for our Flagbearer, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as myself the PC.

She called for her party members to protect and maintain the peace the country is currently enjoying.

The occasion was graced by colleague Members of Parliament, the parliamentary candidates from the Abuakwa block, National and Regional executives, clergy, chiefs and a host of people from the constituency.

