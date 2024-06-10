The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a symbol of hope and transformation in Ghana, striving for social justice, economic empowerment, and national development.

Born out of the spirit of Pan-Africanism and the quest for a better future for all, the party was established in an era necessary to respond and reshape the political landscape to better serve the interests of the people and advance the ideals of unity and progress.

This political and constitutional evolution began after the era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) which emerged as a collaborative effort involving both military and civilian members, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and shared purpose.

At the grassroots level, defence committees such as the People’s Defence Committee and Workers’ Defence Committee (PDC&WDC) were established, later evolving into the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution (CDRs), with clear mandates to empower communities and ensure the implementation of practical measures for progress. Efforts to restructure the economic sector and tackle systemic mismanagement led to the announcement of a comprehensive four-year economic program, aimed at fostering self-reliance and reducing dependency on external markets

The transition to the Fourth Republic in Ghana marked a pivotal moment in history, signalling a renewed commitment to revolutionary principles and the collective responsibility of every citizen towards achieving social justice and meaningful development.

In line with the legacy of visionary and progressive leaders such as Nkrumah, the 31st December revolution of 1981 represented a bold assertion of the nation’s aspirations for independence, with particular resonance among women who shared a deep connection to this transformative movement. Embracing the principles of social democracy, the new leadership sought to address the challenges of income inequality and pursue economic policies that prioritised the well-being of the populace.

Price Control mechanisms were also formed. The introduction of price control mechanisms and regulations aimed at fostering economic growth, stability, and curbing corruption reflected a commitment to transformative change and the pursuit of a more equitable society. Despite the inevitable challenges and imperfections, the initiatives yielded tangible improvements in the living standards of the people, laying the groundwork for sustained growth and progress in the history of Ghana.

Throughout this period of transformation, Ghana’s economy demonstrated remarkable resilience and positive growth, responding to the reforms and restructuring efforts with notable success. The reinstatement of multiparty democracy in 1992 heralded a new era, marking the transition of the PNDC into the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and setting the stage for strategic partnerships and alliances with like-minded political entities in Ghana and beyond.

The foundation of the NDC rested on a powerful vision rooted in faith, truth, integrity, probity and hard work, underpinned by a commitment to human dignity, justice, accountability and the empowerment of the marginalized. Flt Lt President, J.J. Rawlings, embodied this transformative vision, advocating for equality, and the upliftment of the underprivileged, with a deep-seated aversion to injustice and discrimination.

Embracing a Pan-African perspective, the NDC sought to align itself with leaders and movements across the continent and beyond that shared a common dedication to serving humanity and advancing the interests of the people. The party aspired to be a catalyst for positive change, guided by the belief that political leadership should be a vehicle for investing in the well-being of society and leveraging abundant human and material resources for collective prosperity.

In pursuing the noble goal of political governance, the NDC upheld the principles of integrity, transparency, and service to humanity, recognizing the moral imperative to resist corruption and self-serving inclinations. The party envisions a future where transformative leadership harnesses the immense potential of Africa, driven by a deep-seated commitment to upholding core values and principles that prioritize the greater good of the masses.

With a resolute dedication to serving the people of Ghana and fostering national development, the NDC stands as a beacon of hope and transformative leadership, driven by the spirit of Pan-African unity and a collective vision for a brighter future across the continent.

While I call on all well-meaning Ghanaians, compatriots of Africa and friends across the world to support the NDC, led by President Mahama to assume leadership in the upcoming General Election as we observe the 32nd anniversary of the party, I wish to equally urge us all as members and leaders of this great party to remain resolute in upholding the principles we stand for and provide better leadership for our people.

Long Live NDC

Long Live the Spirit of J.J Rawlings

Long Live Ghana

Long Live Africa.