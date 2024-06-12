The Awutu Bereku District Court, presided over by Naomi Kuntour, has once again remanded six suspects into police custody.

Two of the suspects were granted bail.

They are to reappear before the court on 21st May 2024, after assaulting an innocent man at Senya Bereku over a perceived shrinking penis.

The accused persons are Blessings Bonney, Emmanuel Baffoe, Kwame Arhinsan, Richard Quanssah, Gideon Amissah, and Emmanuel Otoo.

Prosper Bonney, the Pragyia driver, has been granted bail due to his health condition, while the remaining six are facing charges of causing unlawful harm, assault, and conspiracy to commit a crime, namely causing harm.

Two months ago, the Senya Bereku District Police Command arrested eight people for assaulting an innocent man until he lost consciousness after he came to visit his girlfriend’s friend at Senya Bereku.

The police report states that, the victim arrived from Accra to visit his girlfriend’s friend and, upon alighting at Senya Bereku township, he took a Pragyia to his girlfriend’s house.

The prosecutor stated that after the victim took the Pragyia, he engaged in a fruitful discussion with the driver and promised to buy him a brand new vehicle since the one he was using was old.

The victim gave his complementary card to the driver, instructing him to call anytime he was ready for the new Pragyia he promised to buy for him.

The police report indicates that after 30 minutes, the Pragyia driver and his friends, armed with sticks, stormed the victim’s house and accused him of stealing his penis.

The victim insisted that he had nothing to do with the alleged missing penis, but the suspects failed to listen to his pleas and assaulted him until he lost consciousness, leading to their arrest.

The suspects have been once again remanded into police custody, while the victim has been discharged from the hospital.

ALSO READ: