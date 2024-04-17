30 people have been arrested and five jailed by the Awutu Bereku District Court for raising false alarm over missing penis at Kasoa in Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

A pastor who was wrongly accused is also said to be in a critical condition.

The Central East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Owusu Bempah disclosed this in an interview with Adom News during the inauguration of the Police Ladies Association (POLAS) at Kasoa.

He said one victim died on the spot after residents of Kasoa Walantu lynched him over the missing penis saga.

The Central East Regional Police Commander said the jail terms range from 3 months to one year.

DCOP Owusu Bempah therefore called on Ghanaians to disregard such claims and warned criminals to stop using the missing penis saga to commit crimes in Kasoa.

