A five-year-old girl named Richlove Adobea Haminu has died after being swept away by torrential rain at Koforidua in the Eastern region on Tuesday.

The heartbreaking incident occurred right in front of the child’s parent’s home near the Normal Technical School while her parents were away at work.

Reports indicate that, the young girl was celebrating her birthday on the very day of the incident.

She was with her 14-year-old sibling, who was gathering rainwater for storage, when she slipped into the rushing water and was swept away.

Prompt efforts to rescue the girl were launched by a collaborative team involving the Police, the National Disaster Management Organization, as well as family members and volunteers from the community.

Despite their tireless efforts, the young girl is yet to be found.

The family home has now become a gathering place for sympathizers, who are offering their condolences and support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

Magdalene Agyeiwaa, the mother of the victim, expressed deep sadness over the incident but remains hopeful for a positive outcome.

She recounted the sequence of events, mentioning her plans to treat her daughter to KFC for her birthday and her shock upon hearing the tragic news.

“Today is her birthday so I promised to send her to KFC. So I decided to go to town to get some money to take her to KFC. But when I got to Agatha market, the rains started. I later received a call from one of my mother-in-laws that my daughter had drowned. I was shocked because they don’t go out when raining. I rushed home to confirm the sad incident and she was not in the house alone. She was in the care of other siblings. They are five and she is the fourth born” the distraught mother told Kasapa News.

