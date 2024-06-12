Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, says Jordan Ayew would want his brother Andre next to him when the team.

Andre, who is the skipper for the senior national team was left out of Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the matchday three and four games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers despite his impressive performances at Le Havre, where Andre scored six goals in 12 starts, he was notably left out.

This decision surprised many fans, given Andre’s strong form. After Ghana’s thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic on Monday, Jordan was asked about his brother’s exclusion.

However, Otto Addo chose to respond on Jordan’s behalf.

“Let me speak for Jordan. Of course, he wants his brother beside him, but ultimately, the decision lies with me and the coaching staff. As a brother, naturally, he would prefer to have Andre next to him,” Addo explained.

“But I have a responsibility to the national team and to Ghana. I must make decisions that are best for the team. Who knows? Maybe Andre will be included in the future, maybe not. It’s uncertain. I might not even be here to decide. We just don’t know what the future holds.”

Jordan Ayew’s performances have been crucial for Ghana, as he netted the winning goals in their recent matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars, who now sit 2nd with points in Group I are focused on securing their place in the 2026 World Cup.

Otto Addo and his side will resume their qualifiers with games against Chad and Madagascar in March 2025.