The Groupement Insoft-Saphir Systems, a leading provider of advanced software solutions in the Middle East and Africa, proudly participated in GITEX AFRICA 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com), held from May 29 to 31. As part of the premier technology event in Africa, the Groupement highlighted its cutting-edge solutions designed to drive digital transformation across various industries.

Insoft showcased its flagship solutions, Assabil and weSign, which are tailored to optimize sales force automation and streamline digital workflows, respectively.

Assabil by Insoft is a comprehensive sales force automation solution designed to enhance sales performance through several key features:

– Itinerary Optimization: Streamlines sales routes to maximize efficiency and reduce travel time.

– Market Data Appropriation: Provides detailed insights into customer visits and sales activities, enabling data-driven decisions.

– Real-Time Sales Activity Monitoring: Allows businesses to track sales performance in real-time, ensuring strategic oversight and quick adjustments.

– Customer Dashboard and Loyalty Management: Offers tools for managing customer relationships and loyalty programs, driving repeat business and customer satisfaction.

weSign by Insoft revolutionizes document management by offering:

– Seamless Integration: Easily integrates with existing systems to provide a unified workflow solution.

– Automated Task Management: Simplifies processes with automated reminders and follow-ups, ensuring no task is overlooked.

– Robust Security Measures: Ensures compliance and secure access to sensitive documents through advanced security protocols.

– Real-Time Tracking and Notifications: Keeps users informed about document status and workflow progress with instant updates.

Saphir Systems presented its innovative LEAN solution, a comprehensive financial services platform that offers:

– Modular Financial Services Platform: LEAN is designed to provide a secure and agile environment for digital banking, mobile money, and agent network management.

– High Security and Scalability: Meets stringent security requirements and scales to accommodate growing business needs.

– Rich API for Integration: Facilitates rapid integration with third-party systems, allowing for easy customization to meet specific business requirements.

– Comprehensive Functional Coverage: Supports a wide range of financial services, including wallet management, P2P transfers, salary payments, and more.

“We were thrilled to participate in GITEX AFRICA 2024 and showcase our innovative solutions that empower businesses to achieve operational excellence and digital transformation,” said Mr.Benider Abdellatif, CEO of The Groupement Insoft-Saphir Systems. “Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to continuously enhance our offerings and support our clients in their digital journeys.”

Attendees of GITEX AFRICA 2024 had the opportunity to visit The Groupement Insoft-Saphir Systems at booth 5E-06 to experience firsthand the transformative power of Assabil, weSign, and LEAN solutions.

About The Groupement Insoft-Saphir Systems:

The Groupement Insoft-Saphir Systems is a collaboration of two leading technology companies, Insoft and Saphir Systems, dedicated to delivering innovative software solutions across the Middle East and Africa. Insoft specializes in sales force automation and workflow management, while Saphir Systems focuses on financial services platforms. Together, they provide comprehensive solutions that drive efficiency and growth for their clients.