Former Chelsea midfielder, Claude Makelele, has expressed admiration for Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, drawing comparisons to Michael Essien.

Makelele praised Mainoo’s potential, noting his standout performances despite Manchester United’s challenges in the past season.

The 19-year-old midfielder impressed with three goals in 24 Premier League appearances, including a crucial goal against Manchester City to secure the FA Cup.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Makelele highlighted Mainoo as a top choice for England’s midfield trio, alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

“To complete England’s midfield, I will go for Rice, Bellingham, and this boy in Manchester [Mainoo],” Makelele said.

“He is very good, so young, but he demonstrated that he can play. He is young but he has quality. I think he will give some spice in midfield.”

When asked about comparisons between Mainoo and former teammate Clarence Seedorf, Makelele drew parallels to Michael Essien instead.

“I will say Michael Essien,” Makelele affirmed. “He needs to learn more from Michael Essien. He is young, you know, and he has a great future in front of him.”

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo has earned a spot in England’s squad for the upcoming 2024 Euro tournament in Germany, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.