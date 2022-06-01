The Ghana Police Service has secured an injunction from an Accra High Court to prevent the Concerned Drivers Association from embarking on a naked demonstration.

The demo, which was scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, 2022, was to protest fuel price hikes in the country.

But in a statement, they indicated the police served the injunction from the High Court of Justice, Criminal Court 3 on Tuesday.

The association in the statement claimed the injunction is a deliberate attempt by the government to prevent its members from exercising their constitutional rights.

Read the full statement:

CONCERNED DRIVERS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA

POLICE INJUNCTION ON OUR DEMONSTRATION.

The Ghana Police Service yesterday night served us with a court injunction from the High Court of Justice, Criminal Court 3, restraining us from demonstrating with our cars as we agreed on with the police.

We know this is a deliberate attempt by the government to prevent us from exercising our constitutional rights.

We had earlier met with the Ghana Police Service and they agreed to our proposal, so, why the sudden change?

We are calling on our members to hold their fire but not to let their guns, as negotiations are still ongoing to reschedule another date for the demonstration.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this injunction.