The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has been urged to follow the footsteps of her predecessors.

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, who made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, said they would return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting if the EC boss runs the committee properly.

This comes after the EC claimed it consulted political parties before sending its draft C.I. seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole form of identification for eligible voters who want to get onto the electoral roll ahead of the 2024 general election.

According to him, the processes towards their going back to IPAC are predicated on some occasions that the EC must change its modus operandi.

“IPAC has now departed from consensus building to a rubber stamp to which it is dictated. We haven’t taken an entrenched position on EC. Election 2024 is very crucial and the stakes are high and so EC must do things right.

“We believe that certain issues must be sorted out and that is all we are saying. Jean Mensa should learn how Afari-Gyan and Charlotte Osei made the IPAC successful. Ask why Afari-Gyan was successful, he cared for Ghana and did the right things.

“We don’t want to go to the Supreme Court again that’s why we are telling EC to put things right,” he said.

To Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, the Ghana Card is a work in progress so it cannot be the only source document to get a voter’s ID card.

“We have no problem with the Ghana Card because it’s a relevant document. We were shocked by the new CI being introduced by the EC,” he stated.