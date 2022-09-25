Government has paid one out of the 10 months allowance owed to the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) beneficiaries.

The President of the NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana, Dennis Opoku Katakyie, who confirmed the payment noted it is for November 2021.

“NABCO trainees are hereby informed that stipends payment for November 2021, as one month’s settlement of the 10 months arrears, has been processed. In actuality, nine months, counting from December 2021 through to August 2022, are still outstanding,” a statement signed by Mr Katakyie read.

The NABCO trainees have expressed appreciation to the government for taking a step “in ameliorating the unfortunate situation in which we find ourselves.”

They have also appealed to the government, particularly the Ministry of Finance, to “affix trainees’ outstanding arrears into its subsequent allocations to enable the Secretariat to effect payment for the remaining months.”

However, the association has cautioned it will use every means possible to ensure all the outstanding allowances are paid.

“If after a considerable period of time, arrears for the remaining months are not fully paid, the leadership will recruit another draconian measure to forcibly ensure that we are paid. We have done it before, so we can do it again.”