Mourning has taken over the serenity of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as a well known Teaching Assistant (TA) is confirmed dead.

Alberta Odura Quartey reportedly passed on in an unfortunate car crash in the United States of America.

She was pursuing her PhD in Electoral Engineering at the Clemson University where she was heading before being involved in an accident.

Alberta graduated with a first class honors degree in Telecom Engineering from KNUST in 2021.

She also worked as a TA from 2021 until her exit from Ghana.

Students and alumni of KNUST have sent their condolences via social media in honor of the late brilliant student.