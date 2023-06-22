Juventus have reportedly made enquiries about the availability of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who looks set to leave the Gunners.

The Ghanaian international is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, with some English newspapers suggesting he could be sold for up to €40 million.

Sky Sport Italia report that Juve are still waiting on a decision from Adrien Rabiot, whose contract with the Bianconeri ends next week.

Juve have reportedly offered the Frenchman a one-year deal on the same salary, but he has yet to confirm his intentions for next season.

Should the Old Lady fail in their efforts to keep Rabiot, they may turn their attentions to Partey, who is reportedly keen on a move to Turin.

The 30-year-old is out of contract next summer, has already been given the okay to transfer to Juventus.

A deal could materialize for between €18 -20 million, for the Ghanaian, however, a three-year contract is already ready.

READ ALSO