At the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), a powerful call to action resounded through the halls.

Themed, “Bridging the gap between Experience and Technology,” sparked a dialogue among members on innovative ways to forge a sustainable future through the fusion of age-old experience and cutting-edge technology.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo, challenged the engineers to be the vanguards of innovation, leveraging their skills to address the gap between technology and experience.

In a nation where engineers are bound together under umbrella such as IET and others, the need to harmonise technology and experience became evident for the betterment of infrastructure, such as roads and buildings.

The Minister highlighted a shift in educational approaches, emphasizing collaboration with sector-scale bodies to ensure that the curriculum evolves with the dynamic needs of the engineering field.

Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo

These bodies, comprising leaders from the engineering community, have become pivotal in guiding the educational system towards a future where theory meets practical wisdom.

In a compelling analogy, the Minister drew parallels between cultivating crops and developing skills.

The experience, she emphasized, is akin to understanding the nuances of soil factors; it is the unseen force that determines the success of the endeavour.

The call for experienced engineers to join workshops and share insights with younger generations echoed the sentiment that unity breeds progress.

The plea extended beyond engineers to encompass a diverse range of professionals, including technicians, craftsmen, masons, and carpenters.

The vision painted was one of collaborative efforts, where each professional contributes their expertise to create a symphony of skill that ensures quality construction.

The emphasis on accountability and meticulous craftsmanship resonated, reminding every participant that the buildings they construct today may become the homes of tomorrow.

As the Minister’s words echoed through the venue, it became clear that this was more than a call to action; it was a collective pledge to build a stronger, more resilient Ghana.

The President of IET, Henry Kwadwo Boateng, shed light on the rationale behind the theme, emphasizing the urgency of closing the gap between experienced hands and emerging technologies.

Mr. Boateng revealed IET’s commitment to facilitating this convergence through workshops, training programmes, and seminars.

The institution has entered into strategic partnerships, signing Memoranda of Understanding with other institutions to stay abreast of emerging technologies.

President of IET, Henry Kwadwo Boateng

Their aim is clear – to equip their members with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of engineering.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Boateng called on all Ghanaians to embrace change and urged fellow engineers to proactively seek knowledge.

The narrative woven through this event paints a portrait of a nation united in its pursuit of progress, where the fusion of experience and technology becomes the cornerstone of a well-built community.

As engineers embark on this collective journey, the hope is that their concerted efforts will not only close the gap but also lay the foundation for a future where innovation and experience walk hand in hand, shaping a landscape that stands as a testament to their dedication and vision.