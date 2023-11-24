The Ghana Statistical Service(GSS) has indicated that two in every five women aged 15 to 49 years have experienced at least one form of intimate partner violence.

This was in it preliminary findings from soon to be released 2022 Ghana Demographic and Healthy Survey (GDHS) Report.

The report explained intimate Partner Violence (IPV) as emotional, physical, or sexual violence.

The report added that, 35.2 percent had experienced emotional violence at least once, 22.7 percent had experienced physical violence at least once, and 11.2 percent had experienced sexual violence at least once.

The release of GSS’ interim report coincides with the global observation of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to be marked on November 25.

The day is dedicated for the creation of awareness and advocacy on the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls around the world.

