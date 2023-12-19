President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Henry Kwadwo Boateng, is asking whether Ghana is incapable of doing its own mining exploration.

The answer, according to Engr Boateng, lies in the wealth of trained mining engineers in the country who possess the expertise to explore mineral resources for the nation’s benefit.

This question comes in the wake of the public outcry that has greeted Ghana’s 15-year lithium deal with Barari DV.

In an interview with Adom News, he emphasized that external engineers are currently taking the lead in exploring Ghana’s minerals, resulting in benefits that largely favour other nations.

He passionately appealed for the establishment of a dedicated fund for Ghana’s exploration initiatives.

Mr Boateng lamented the nation’s tendency to overlook its vast pool of skilled professionals, has led to the loss of valuable resources.

As a representative of the civil society, IET said Ghana has neglected crucial opportunities as lithium is a mineral deemed more valuable than other natural resources which Ghana has had no benefit.

He asserted that, with concerted efforts and proper funding, Ghana could surpass the achievements of external explorers.

Engr. Boateng questioned the obstacles preventing the establishment of a fund dedicated to mineral exploration and urged the nation to reconsider its reliance on foreign expertise.

The IET President underscored the presence of well-trained mining engineers from institutions such as the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), the University of Ghana (Legon), and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

These professionals, he argued, are more than capable of driving the exploration efforts needed to gather crucial data for the nation’s benefit.

He expressed disappointment in the current state of affairs where external exploration is favoured, possibly due to vested interests.

He called for a paradigm shift, urging the nation to take control of its exploration initiatives and investments as he highlighted instances where external exploration efforts took an excessive 17 months to determine costs, a situation he deemed unfair to the nation.

Looking ahead to the upcoming election year, Boateng called on presidential candidates to articulate their plans and policies for the mining sector.

He challenged them to present tangible strategies for unlocking the full potential of Ghana’s minerals and emphasized the need for a comprehensive and forward-thinking approach to drive the nation’s prosperity in the green economy.

In conclusion, the IET President’s impassioned plea serves as a rallying call for Ghana to prioritize and invest in its own mining exploration capabilities, thereby ensuring the nation’s rightful stake in its abundant mineral wealth.

ALSO READ: