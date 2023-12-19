In a historic move, Professor Ernest Aryeetey has been appointed Emeritus Professor at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), University of Ghana.

This unprecedented appointment marks him as the first to hold this esteemed position at ISSER.

Professor Aryeetey, a distinguished economist and the foundation Secretary-General of the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA), brings a wealth of experience to this role. As a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana (2010-2016) and Director of ISSER (2003-2010), he has played pivotal roles in shaping the academic landscape.

His impressive academic journey includes studying Economics at the University of Ghana and completing graduate studies at Universitaet Dortmund in 1985. Professor Aryeetey has held academic positions at renowned institutions such as the School of Oriental and African Studies (London), Yale University, and Swarthmore College.

Notably, he has been instrumental in advancing research and development, leading initiatives to transform the University of Ghana into a research-intensive institution during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor. His strategic priorities aimed at fostering structural transformation in Ghana and Africa have left a lasting impact on academia.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey recently received an honorary degree, Doctor of Laws honoris causa, from the University of Ghana. The citation highlighted his transformative leadership, including changes to the university’s governance structure and the development of a strategic plan to elevate it to a world-class research-intensive university.

As the first Emeritus Professor at ISSER, Professor Ernest Aryeetey’s legacy continues to grow, leaving an indelible mark on the academic and research landscape in Africa.

Achimota Rastafarian student scores 8 A1s in 2023 WASSCE