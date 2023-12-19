The Sofoase Yefri, Nkwaduano Yefri royal families, and the Pampaaso family of Wenchi in the Bono Region have provided further updates on the passing of Amma Busia’s passing and other arrangements.

In a press release issued by Abusuapanyin Obeng Gyan Busia, it asked friends, sympathizers, and well-wishers who wish to pay their respects and offer condolences to the grieving family to do so at her Abelemkpe residence.

The family has designated Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for visitation, welcoming guests between 11 am and 4 pm each day.

In honour of Obaapanyin Busia, a Book of Condolence has been opened for those who wish to share their memories and messages of comfort with the bereaved family.

Abusuapanyin Obeng Gyan Busia also took the opportunity to extend the family’s gratitude to all those who have expressed their support during this difficult time.

Obaapanyin Amma Busia was not only a revered figure within her family but also a former member of the Council of State and a dedicated member of the NPP Council of Elders.

She passed on at the Nyaho Medical Centre on December 12, 2023, following a prolonged battle with illness. O

Her demise marks the end of an era, leaving a void in the hearts of those who admired her.