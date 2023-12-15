The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has revealed his huge discovery of lithium deposits.

In an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Friday, he disclosed that, his company AkosDwomo at Essiam in Mankessim of the Central region has made a lot of progress and has stated drilling as part of the prospecting process.

“We have done a lot of work and the Minerals Commission as well as the Minerals Income Investment Fund is aware of our operations because we apply for the lease and embarked on negotiations,” he said.

Mr Antwi Boasiako said he is proud to be the first local company to start lithium exploration in Ghana.

Asked about his source of funding and if he was into any partnership, he said, “This was possible through the intervention individual Ghanaians but we are still seeking financial support for the next stage.”

Chairman Wontumi made the revelation while reacting to the controversies surrounding the lithium lease granted Barari DV to start mining at a 42.6-kilometre site at Ewoyaa in Central Region.

Despite the government’s stance that the deal is in the best interest of citizens, critics have argued it grants Barari BV overly generous terms, including a low royalty rate and a long exploration period.

ALSO READ:

Play the full interview above: