The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission of Ghana, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, defended the Lithium deal between the government and Barari DV Ghana Limited.

He stated that, the agreement is in the best interest of the country.

Mr. Ayisi said the lease is awaiting ratification by Parliament and he welcomed valuable advice and suggestions.

During an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr. Ayisi stressed that the government thoroughly assessed available options before entering into the agreement.

“This deal is not just a deal to play with. We have the people at heart and we know how and when to go about this deal” he said.

In his view, criticisms of the deal stem from ignorance, implying that critics may not have thoroughly read the agreement.

However, the National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, disagreed with Ayisi’s perspective.

Mr. Gyamfi argued that, the deal is not in Ghana’s best interest and called on Parliament to block its ratification.

He raised concerns about the deal’s transparency, fairness, and overall benefit to the Ghanaian people.

He also accused the government of not engaging effectively with local communities and stakeholders before finalizing the deal, leaving critical questions unanswered.

In an attempt to demonstrate the government’s seriousness about the deal, Mr. Ayisi brought raw lithium to the studio.

He handed it to the show host and later to Mr. Gyamfi, inviting them to feel the raw lithium.

Despite this gesture, Mr. Gyamfi remained unconvinced, maintaining that the deal lacked transparency and raised suspicions about potential backroom deals and hidden agendas.

Mr. Ayisi reiterated that, the deal is a well-considered decision beneficial to the country.

He agreed with the need for a feasibility study, which is set to be completed by February.

