The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says his party will not recognise any illegal contracts signed by the Akufo-Addo government when voted into power.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, this is due to the numerous allegations of corruption levelled against these contracts, specifically the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)’s deal with SML which ensures that the company receives up to GH¢24 million monthly payments from the government.

Speaking at the NDC’s Moment of Truth series held at the party’s head office in Accra, he stressed that the NDC will retrieve for the state all illegal payments made to SML.

“The NDC wishes to reiterate the pledge by our flag-bearer and leader, John Mahama, that the next NDC government will not recognize the illegal contracts between the Government of Ghana and SML, upon assumption of office in the year 2025.”

“When elected into office, we shall launch credible and transparent investigations into this stinking SML scandal, to retrieve for the State, all illegal payments made to SML and ensure the prosecution of all persons who are complicit in these illegal transactions,” he said.

The assertion by Mr Gyamfi follows similar ones made by former President John Dramani Mahama in the wake of allegations of corruption related to the SML deal with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The contract, which involved monitoring Upstream Petroleum Production and auditing the value chain of Minerals and Metals Resources, came under scrutiny following an investigation by “The Fourth Estate”.

Subsequently, President Nana Akufo-Addo on January 2, 2024, instructed the Finance Ministry and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to suspend the controversial revenue assurances contract with SML and tasked KPMG to conduct an audit to assess the appropriateness of the deal.

In response to the audit conducted by KPMG, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, last week directed that the upstream petroleum audit and minerals audit services by SML be terminated.

But reacting to this, Mr Gyamfi said the NDC will also launch its investigation into the contract.

“While in opposition, sole-sourcing was tantamount to corruption, according to the NPP. Breaches of the procurement law was considered an abomination. Indeed, since 2017, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has prosecuted several persons for alleged procurement and other statutory breaches.

“Some of these people have been convicted and are languishing in jail today. In fact, the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Charlotte Osei was removed from office on grounds of procurement breaches.

“This standard of accountability cannot and will not be any different for members of the ruling NPP who are responsible for the sleazy SML deal and other corruption scandals,” he explained.

Sammy Gyamfi further added that the NDC is committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and value for money in all government procurements.

“As our Running Mate for the 2024 elections indicated in her erudite and inspiring address to the nation last week Wednesday, anyone who has participated in the plunder of the state will be held accountable.

“This is not a threat; it is a promise, premised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides, and hinged on the principle of accountability.”

