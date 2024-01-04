The Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has rejected a petition aimed at disqualifying Sammy Binfoh Darkwa from the Adansi Asokwa parliamentary race.

During the initial day of vetting, the Committee received a petition from 14 constituency executives and MP K.T Hammond, urging the disqualification of the Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company.

After thorough discussions on the petition, the Committee absolved Binfoh Darkwa of all the allegations put forth against him.

In an interview with JoyNews, Sammy Binfoh Darkwa expressed his readiness to defend himself against the allegations, stating, “I faced the Committee and came out successful. The Committee analyzed the allegations, and I was vindicated. I will always defend myself against any form of allegation.”

Responding to the petition, Mr. K.T Hammond emphasized that the accused individual lacks knowledge about the constituency, which he deemed a violation of Article 12(4) and (7).

He challenged, “Go and ask them if they know anything about the constituency. Go and ask them. What do they know about the constituency?” At the conclusion of the first day of vetting, all four aspirants vying for the Adansi Asokwa constituency seat under the NPP banner have been granted approval to contest.

