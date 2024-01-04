Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has received commendation from the Ashanti regional vetting panel for his support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This was when he appeared before them on Wednesday in his bid to seek re-election in the 2024 election.

The vetting is part of the process leading to the selection of the parliamentary candidates for constituencies in the party that have sitting MPs.

The panel chaired by the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye with the Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and others as members unanimously touted Dr. Prempeh’s long-standing support.

“For us, the truth is that we really have no questions for you except to say that, we want to commend your for being a great anchor for our party not just in the Ashanti Region but in the whole of Ghana. We appreciate you for all you do for the NPP,” remarked Nana Boakye to the approval of the other members.

The MP who doubles as the Energy Minister used the opportunity to reiterate his confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s ability as flagbearer to lead the party to victory.

“The NPP government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo has had external shocks militating against performance and therefore I believe that our victory in December will afford us the full opportunity in His Excellency Bawumia to make a point to Ghanaians that we can do it, on a good day,” he said.

Other members of the panel included Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, Nana Ama Ampomah, Regional Nasara Co-Ordinator and a representative from the MMDCEs.

The primaries are slated for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

