Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd. (SML) has expressed its endorsement of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive to engage KPMG in auditing its contract with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Finance Ministry.

The company is confident that the audit will validate the legitimacy of the contract and affirm its commitment to safeguarding the state’s revenue.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, January 3, SML assured its full cooperation with the audit process.

The statement read, “We welcome the directive and the decision to appoint KPMG to conduct an immediate audit of the contract. SML awaits the results of the audit, as it will help establish a clear and accurate picture of our operations. We remain resolute in upholding the highest business standards and welcome the scrutiny that this audit would bring.”

The statement added, “We are confident that the findings will confirm the integrity of our collaboration with GRA and the Ministry of Finance and provide ample evidence of the value we provide citizens.”

President Akufo-Addo has mandated KPMG to complete the audit within a two-week timeframe, responding to public concerns raised after an investigative report by The Fourth Estate.

The report alleged that GRA awarded SML a 10-year contract, generating $100 million annually, and raised suspicions of potential irregularities.

SML has vehemently denied these allegations, asserting its adherence to ethical business practices.

In a parallel stance, GRA maintains that due processes were followed in awarding the contract.

