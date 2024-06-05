The Majority in Parliament has accused the Minority of throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians with their explanations on the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) contract with Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML).

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin stated the Minority continues to peddle falsehood because of elections.

In his view, the Minority has made it a hallmark to lie and do anything for the government to look bad to achieve political gains.

Reacting to a recent NDC presser which sought to question the parliamentary approval and also alleged that state agencies were signing multi-year contracts without approval, the Effutu MP said the Minority was politicising the issues.

He accused the NDC for recklessly putting out comments and scaring investors which affects the efforts of government.

ALSO READ: