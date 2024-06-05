Over 150 houses have been submerged at Gomoa Mampong after the contractor working on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway blocked the main bridge.

The bridge is over River Ayensu whose source is from the Eastern region and crosses the highway at Gomoa Okyereko in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region to the sea.

In an interview with Adom News, some residents said, the community started flooding from 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

Majority of the houses in the community have become inaccessible with the main road also at risk.

The Gomoa East District National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO) Director Robert Hackman confirmed the situation.

Mr Hackman revealed that Gomoa Mampong, Gomoa Okyereko and other five communities are in danger and have called on higher authorities to come to their aid.

