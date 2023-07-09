Following a relentless three-hour downpour in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho, several areas of the city have been submerged in floodwaters.

The excessive rainfall led to the overflow of major drainage systems, exacerbating the situation.

Numerous stores and residential areas have experienced the impact of the flooding, with some residents forced to evacuate and salvage their belongings from the swift currents.

Fortunately, the floodwaters have receded and the intensity of the rainfall has lessened.

However, there remains a prevailing concern among residents regarding the potential occurrence of a more severe rainstorm and the subsequent threat of flooding.

One of the residents lamented: “Today’s rain isn’t one of the heaviest rains we have experienced in Ho. Why are gutters and bridges overflowing? Why are some areas flooded?”

Other residents were also seen screaming as they look helpless while their property submerged in the floodwaters.