

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has slammed government over what he believes to be the prioritisation of electoral fortunes over the governing of the country.

He said the resources government spent to allegedly buy votes in the recent bye-elections in Kumawu and Assin North could have been used to defray some debts.

The National Food Suppliers Association for the past few days picketed at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company ((NAFCO) in demand for payment of money owed them for over two years.

The former President said government has been insensitive to the plight of the citizenry.

“I daresay that the money that was spent in buying votes, in building ad-hoc roads in Kumawu and Assin North could have cleared all the arrears of the NABCO trainees and also cleared the arrears on the Buffer Stock supplies,” he said.

Mr Mahama was speaking at the Alumni Connect of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network – KNUST chapter (TEIN – KNUST).

Meanwhile, members of the National Food Suppliers Association have suspended picketing at the NAFCO.

This comes after a payment assurance from the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

The food suppliers had pitched camp at the premises of the Buffer Stock Company since Tuesday, July 4 demanding payment of 270 million cedis owed them.

Speaking on Top Story on Joy FM, Spokesperson for the association, Kweku Amedume, announced that they have suspended the protest following assurances from the management of the company and the Minister of Agric.