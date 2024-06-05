CraftTalk, a leading provider of innovative customer communication solutions designed specifically for knowledge management and text communications between companies and their customers providing support, marketing and sales instruments with use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Founded in 2018 by engineer and self-made entrepreneur Denis Petukhov, CraftTalk has always been committed to changing the communication with clients for the better, making it faster and more efficient through building custom messaging and chat solutions for businesses to enhance customer engagement and streamline communication processes. Crafttalk’s cutting-edge technology and AI-powered platforms have revolutionized the way businesses interact with their customers, leading to improved customer satisfaction and increased operational efficiency.

“We are excited to be a part of Gitex Africa 2024, a prestigious event that brings together industry leaders and innovators from around the globe,” said Denis Petukhov, CEO and co-founder of CraftTalk. “Our team is looking forward to showcasing our latest solutions and technologies that empower businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

At Gitex Africa 2024, it took place from May 29 to May 31, 2024, in Morocco, Marrakech. CraftTalk was showcasing its flagship products and demonstrating how businesses can leverage their communication platforms to drive growth and loyalty. Visitors could look forward to interactive presentations, live demos, and personalized consultations with CraftTalk’s team of experts.

Gitex Africa 2024 is a prime opportunity for CraftTalk to network with industry professionals, forge new partnerships, and showcase their unique value proposition to a global audience. The event serves as a platform for companies like CraftTalk to gain market exposure, connect with potential clients, and stay abreast of the latest trends in technology and innovation.

CraftTalk invites all attendees of Gitex Africa 2024 to contact and learn more about revolutionary communication solutions and explore how they can transform the way businesses engage with their customers.

For more information about CraftTalk and its participation in Gitex Africa 2024, please visit the website at https://CraftTalk.ru/.

CraftTalk also has a special brand for foreign markets – Reply-hub, visit the official site to learn more: https://Reply-Hub.com/.

For further communication:

oparanchuk@crafttalk.ru

About CraftTalk:

CraftTalk is a Russian platform that provides businesses with tools for customer communication and engagement. With a focus on enhancing customer experience, CraftTalk offers features such as live chat, email and SMS marketing, and customer feedback management. It aims to streamline communication processes and help businesses build stronger relationships with their customers through personalized interactions and timely responses. CraftTalk’s platform is designed to be user-friendly, making it accessible for businesses of all sizes to effectively manage their customer communications.

Headquarters: Moscow, Russia | Offices in Moscow, Orel

For further information, please visit our websites: https://CraftTalk.ru/ and https://Reply-Hub.com/.