The High Court in Sekondi of the Western region has injuncted Joana Cudjoe Gyan from holding herself out as Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Amenfi Central.

This is on the back of allegations that she forged her voter ID and party card.

The order of the Court presided over by Justice G. K Gyan-Kontoh also restrained the NDC (who is the second defendant) from allowing Madam Gyan to be held out, dealt with in any way, recognized as the duly elected Parliamentary Candidate.

The order for an injunction, however, stated that the Applicants shall file an undertaking to pay damages by way of compensation to the Respondent if it turns out eventually that the Applicants are not entitled to the order of injunction so required.

The five Applicants – Gyedu Frimpong, Akubilla Daniel, Wnock Ntiamoh, Isaac Twum, and Doris Aidoo sued Joana Cudjoe, the NDC, and the Electorate Commission as respondents.

“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that until the final determination of the matter, the affected parties are restrained as follows:

“The 1st Defendant/Respondent for holding herself out as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi Central.

“The 2nd and 3rd Defendants/Respondents, their agents and officers for holding out, allowing the 1st Defendant/Respondent to be held out, dealt with in any way, recognized or afforded any rights or privileges as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency,” the court said.

“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the Applicants shall file an UNDERTAKING to pay damages by way of compensation to the Respondent if it turns out eventually that the Applicants, in fact, are not entitled to the order of injunction so required,” the Court ordered.

