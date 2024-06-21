The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has directed the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) to resume its monitoring operations of the Downstream Petroleum sector.

A statement issued by GRA and dated June 12, 2024, noted the operations took effect from June 14, 2024.

The statement addressed to the Bulk Oil Distributors said SML’s resumption is in accordance with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directives on the KPMG report.

“SML is expected to ensure that all systems are fully operational and compliant with the relevant standards and regulations to deliver accurate, reliable and timely monitoring services to support our revenue assurance.

“The Bulk Oil Distributors are to cooperate to ensure a successful resumption of the monitoring exercise,” portions of the statement read.

Meanwhile, a separate statement issued by the Ministry of Energy dated June 20, has said that in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), the Ministry of Trade, industries and other relevant stakeholders, new standards for measurements in the oil and gas sector based on the Singaporean Standard have been developed.

In view of this, the Ministry has entreated persons and entities undertaking measurements for purposes of revenue assurances in the oil and gas sector to do so in accordance with the new standards.

ALSO READ: