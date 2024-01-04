The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) today announced a 40% increase in the Prize Money for the Winner of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (“AFCON”) Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

The Winner of the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 will receive USD 7 000 000.

The Runner-up of the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 will now get USD 4 000 000. Each of the two semi-finalists will receive USD 2 500 000 and each of the four quarter-finalists, USD 1 300 000.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the Prize Money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions.

“We have increased the Prize Money of the AFCON Winner to USD 7 000 000 which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON Prize Money.

“I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations.”