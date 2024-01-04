Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has expressed his indifference towards being omitted from the final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite his notable performances for Ludogorets in Bulgaria.

The 26-year-old, who did not make the cut for the tournament in Ivory Coast, shared his perspective on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

Tekpetey said he was not disheartened by the exclusion but rather content with his inclusion in the provisional squad.

The former Schalke 04 striker conveyed his belief in the adage “time and season” from the Bible, expressing confidence that if it’s his moment, he will eventually secure a spot on the team.

Tekpetey encouraged his teammates, assuring them not to be overly concerned about their omission from the final 27-man squad.

Maintaining a mature outlook on the situation, he acknowledged that such developments are not new to him, and he finds solace in being part of the initial 55-man provisional list.

Despite not making the final cut, Tekpetey expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity.

As Ghana strives for their fifth AFCON title, they find themselves in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The 2023 AFCON is slated to commence on Saturday, January 13, running through to February 11, 2024.